Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $387,000 Stake in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) by 47.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Overstock.com were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Overstock.com by 12,600.0% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Overstock.com in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Overstock.com in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Overstock.com by 155.0% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Overstock.com by 27.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OSTK. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Overstock.com from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Overstock.com from $140.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Overstock.com in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.14.

Overstock.com stock opened at $50.63 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 4.00. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.67 and a 12-month high of $111.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $612.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.99 million. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 14.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Overstock.com news, President David J. Nielsen sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $360,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Allison H. Abraham sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $148,885.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

