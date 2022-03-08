Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Invests $366,000 in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 0.61% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 104.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $484,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 5,539 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ DDIV opened at $31.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.74. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF has a one year low of $28.12 and a one year high of $35.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.336 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

