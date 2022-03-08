Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Purchases 1,588 Shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,965 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Overstock.com were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OSTK. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Overstock.com by 11.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,556,000 after buying an additional 7,214 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Overstock.com by 9.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after buying an additional 3,547 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Overstock.com by 43.9% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 2,477 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Overstock.com by 98,183.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 11,782 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Overstock.com by 1.5% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 15,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OSTK opened at $50.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 4.00. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.67 and a 52-week high of $111.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.82.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $612.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.99 million. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 14.13%. Overstock.com’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Overstock.com news, President David J. Nielsen sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $360,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Allison H. Abraham sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $148,885.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OSTK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Overstock.com from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Overstock.com in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Overstock.com from $140.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Overstock.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.14.

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

