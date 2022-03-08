Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Purchases New Stake in BNY Mellon Short Duration Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKSB)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon Short Duration Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKSB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 7,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in BNY Mellon Short Duration Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Short Duration Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $515,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in BNY Mellon Short Duration Corporate Bond ETF by 605.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 4,773 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BKSB opened at $49.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.60. BNY Mellon Short Duration Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.08 and a one year high of $52.64.

