Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 2,091 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC trimmed its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 37.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,091 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,971,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,578,000 after acquiring an additional 194,202 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 112.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,714,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967,848 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,177,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,532,000 after acquiring an additional 13,663 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 945,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,264,000 after acquiring an additional 24,303 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 792,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,473,000 after acquiring an additional 63,365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

TER has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI set a $150.00 target price on Teradyne in a research note on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Teradyne in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Teradyne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Teradyne from $173.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.58.

In other news, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 16,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.12, for a total transaction of $1,861,528.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $50,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,618,482 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TER opened at $106.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $134.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.19. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.51 and a fifty-two week high of $168.91.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $885.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.59 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 42.38% and a net margin of 27.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. This is a boost from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 7.93%.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

