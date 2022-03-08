Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 400 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lowered its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,389 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in EOG Resources by 268.0% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 357 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 66.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 392 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

In related news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total transaction of $375,975.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $1,326,958.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $111.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.52.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $120.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.87 and its 200-day moving average is $91.95. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.81 and a twelve month high of $121.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 25.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

EOG Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.