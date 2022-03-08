Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Takes $345,000 Position in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,907 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thomasville National Bank raised its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 4,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI raised its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 72,977 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 142.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 727 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,330 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 187,152 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,348,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 90.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on IEP shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Icahn Enterprises stock opened at $53.53 on Tuesday. Icahn Enterprises L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $48.93 and a fifty-two week high of $61.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 7.41 and a current ratio of 7.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.32. The company has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of -24.90 and a beta of 0.86.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Icahn Enterprises had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a negative return on equity of 5.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Icahn Enterprises L.P. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.94%. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -372.09%.

Icahn Enterprises LP operates as holding company. It operates through following eight business segments: Investment, Automotive, Energy, Food Packaging, Metals, Real Estate, Home Fashion, and Pharma. The Investment segment consists of various private investment funds. The Automotive segment holds ownership in Icahn Automotive Group LLC.

