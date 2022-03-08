Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 9,892 Shares of New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC – Get Rating) by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,892 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.29% of New York City REIT worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NYC. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of New York City REIT by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 492,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after acquiring an additional 183,752 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of New York City REIT by 3,006.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 447,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,867,000 after acquiring an additional 433,479 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of New York City REIT by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 102,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 26,688 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of New York City REIT by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 11,953 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of New York City REIT by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 15,572 shares during the period. 12.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYC stock opened at $11.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $154.64 million, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.03. New York City REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.79 and a 52 week high of $14.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. New York City REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -9.80%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NYC. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of New York City REIT from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New York City REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

New York City REIT, Inc (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

