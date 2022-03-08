Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Stock Holdings in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) by 60.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,374 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 163.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the second quarter worth $41,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the third quarter worth $42,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the third quarter worth $67,000. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mercury Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.90.

Shares of MRCY opened at $69.52 on Tuesday. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.44 and a fifty-two week high of $79.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $220.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Mercury Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

