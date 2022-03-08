Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 9,892 Shares of New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC – Get Rating) by 34.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,892 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.29% of New York City REIT worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NYC. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in New York City REIT by 18,107.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 22,453 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New York City REIT by 3,006.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 447,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,867,000 after purchasing an additional 433,479 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New York City REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $906,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of New York City REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of New York City REIT by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 102,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 26,688 shares during the last quarter. 12.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of New York City REIT from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New York City REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of NYSE:NYC opened at $11.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $154.64 million, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.03. New York City REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.79 and a fifty-two week high of $14.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. New York City REIT’s dividend payout ratio is -9.80%.

New York City REIT, Inc (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

