Cetera Investment Advisers Invests $272,000 in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:KJUL)

Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:KJUL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 10,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KJUL. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Fragasso Group Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter worth about $965,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter worth about $198,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter valued at about $768,000.
KJUL opened at $24.85 on Tuesday. Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July has a one year low of $24.58 and a one year high of $27.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.12.
