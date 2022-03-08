Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 423 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,154 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HWM. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on HWM. TheStreet upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.88.

Shares of HWM opened at $32.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 54.95 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.93. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.41 and a 12-month high of $36.68.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 5.19%. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is 13.56%.

Howmet Aerospace Profile (Get Rating)

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.