Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 423 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,363,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,850 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,672,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,320 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 121.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 10,408,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,730,000 after purchasing an additional 5,705,521 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,310,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,685,000 after purchasing an additional 561,589 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,997,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,747,000 after purchasing an additional 132,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on HWM. KeyCorp raised their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.88.

Shares of HWM opened at $32.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 54.95 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.41 and a 12-month high of $36.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.93.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 5.19%. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is 13.56%.

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

