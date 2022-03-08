Cetera Investment Advisers Reduces Stock Position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 982 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 11,562.5% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 59.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 63.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, EVP John K. Handy sold 3,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total transaction of $220,636.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David L. Roller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total transaction of $68,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,476 shares of company stock worth $2,861,558. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CBSH opened at $69.12 on Tuesday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.81 and a 1 year high of $79.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.85.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 37.68% and a return on equity of 15.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. This is an increase from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.35%.

Several analysts have recently commented on CBSH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $66.00 to $62.86 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.17.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

