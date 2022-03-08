Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 372 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Chemed were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHE. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in Chemed by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Chemed in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chemed in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Chemed in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Chemed from $609.00 to $579.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

NYSE:CHE opened at $483.38 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $482.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $478.41. Chemed Co. has a twelve month low of $403.00 and a twelve month high of $539.87. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.08 by $0.17. Chemed had a return on equity of 38.47% and a net margin of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $541.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 19.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is 8.53%.

In related news, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $532.43, for a total transaction of $266,215.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

