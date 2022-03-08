Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 372 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Chemed were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHE. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Chemed by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in Chemed by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Chemed in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chemed in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CHE opened at $483.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Chemed Co. has a 1-year low of $403.00 and a 1-year high of $539.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $482.06 and its 200 day moving average is $478.41.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.08 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $541.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.18 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 38.47% and a net margin of 12.55%. Chemed’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.13 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 19.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is 8.53%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CHE. Zacks Investment Research raised Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Chemed from $609.00 to $579.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

In related news, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $532.43, for a total transaction of $266,215.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

