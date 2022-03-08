ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) Shares Gap Up to $23.41

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.41, but opened at $24.57. ChampionX shares last traded at $25.53, with a volume of 15,177 shares trading hands.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ChampionX from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ChampionX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.80 and a beta of 2.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $822.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.63 million. ChampionX had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 3.68%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ChampionX Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in ChampionX by 515.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,763,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,802,000 after buying an additional 2,315,092 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of ChampionX during the fourth quarter worth about $26,060,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,065,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,381,000 after buying an additional 968,800 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in ChampionX by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,095,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,760,000 after acquiring an additional 946,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in ChampionX by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,074,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,132,000 after acquiring an additional 778,707 shares during the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

