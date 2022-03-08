Charles Schwab Trust Co Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 62.4% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 9,606 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 129.8% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEM stock opened at $42.95 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $42.91 and a 12-month high of $56.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.41 and its 200 day moving average is $49.91.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

