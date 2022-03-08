Charles Schwab Trust Co Has $524,000 Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Charles Schwab Trust Co lowered its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,760 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NSC. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.4% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.1% in the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,034 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.0% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,163 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 51.8% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.1% in the third quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,059 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NSC stock opened at $278.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.37. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $238.62 and a one year high of $299.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $277.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $271.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.92%.

NSC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $313.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.43.

In related news, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total value of $256,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total transaction of $16,937,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers to and from the rest of the United States.

