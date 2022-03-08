Charles Schwab Trust Co Takes Position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Charles Schwab Trust Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Autus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 23,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,935,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $313,000.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VCR opened at $271.48 on Tuesday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a one year low of $270.01 and a one year high of $360.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $310.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $323.40.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.