Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Trading 10.2% Higher

Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS – Get Rating) traded up 10.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $164.98 and last traded at $161.47. 30,240 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 449,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $146.53.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen dropped their target price on Chart Industries from $186.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Chart Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Chart Industries from $210.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Chart Industries from $194.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.13.
The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 112.50 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $130.41 and a 200-day moving average of $163.73.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,491,000 after buying an additional 5,276 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 696,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,151,000 after buying an additional 72,165 shares during the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,552,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,830,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 768,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,569,000 after buying an additional 4,409 shares during the last quarter.
About Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS)
Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.
