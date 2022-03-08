Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Trading 10.2% Higher

Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS – Get Rating) traded up 10.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $164.98 and last traded at $161.47. 30,240 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 449,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $146.53.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen dropped their target price on Chart Industries from $186.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Chart Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Chart Industries from $210.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Chart Industries from $194.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.13.

The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 112.50 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $130.41 and a 200-day moving average of $163.73.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $378.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.91 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,491,000 after buying an additional 5,276 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 696,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,151,000 after buying an additional 72,165 shares during the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,552,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,830,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 768,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,569,000 after buying an additional 4,409 shares during the last quarter.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

