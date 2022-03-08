Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,000 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the January 31st total of 43,400 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 27,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

CMPI stock opened at $3.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.69. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $15.70.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 28,944 shares during the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It develops CMP-001, which is in phase II clinical trial in combination with pembrolizumab to treat patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma; combination with nivolumab to treat patients with PD-1 naÃ¯ve neoadjuvant melanoma; and treatment in patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma.

