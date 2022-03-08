Chemomab Therapeutics (CMMB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 9th. Analysts expect Chemomab Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NASDAQ CMMB opened at $3.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.58. Chemomab Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $131.20.
A number of analysts have commented on the company. Aegis assumed coverage on Chemomab Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chemomab Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th.
Chemomab Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the research and development of biological drugs for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company was formerly known as Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. and changed its name to Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. in March 16, 2021. Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd.
