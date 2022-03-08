Chemung Canal Trust Co. Raises Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. grew its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.0% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at $45,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 135.3% during the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at $66,000. 51.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $90.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.50.

NYSE:XOM traded up $3.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $87.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,136,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,165,820. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $52.10 and a twelve month high of $87.23. The stock has a market cap of $368.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.31%.

Exxon Mobil declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $537,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $812,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,538,400 shares of company stock worth $122,659,058. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

