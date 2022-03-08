Chemung Canal Trust Co. Trims Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PFE. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 6.9% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 864,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,858,000 after purchasing an additional 55,612 shares during the period. Bank of The West grew its stake in Pfizer by 4.5% during the third quarter. Bank of The West now owns 107,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after acquiring an additional 4,634 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 15.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 33,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 39,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 28,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. 64.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PFE traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.98. 33,162,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,827,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.53. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.33 and a 52-week high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.21. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.56%.

PFE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.05.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

