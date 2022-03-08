Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.10 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $3.10 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Chevron’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.80 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.38. Chevron reported earnings of $0.90 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 244.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Chevron will report full year earnings of $12.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.79 to $14.18. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $10.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.77 to $12.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Chevron.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis.

CVX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.75.

In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $39,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total transaction of $2,060,105.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 639,115 shares of company stock worth $85,758,897. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. F3Logic LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 32,134 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,706,000 after purchasing an additional 12,526 shares in the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,834,000. Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 854,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,723,000 after purchasing an additional 24,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 164,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,685,000 after purchasing an additional 7,016 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVX opened at $162.04 on Friday. Chevron has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $162.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $133.05 and a 200-day moving average of $117.06. The firm has a market cap of $315.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $1.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.78%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

