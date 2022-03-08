Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by MADDEN SECURITIES Corp

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp reduced its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 601 shares during the period. Chevron makes up approximately 3.7% of MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 317.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,523,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $256,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918,630 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Chevron by 16.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,482,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,367,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,425 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 137.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,658,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $267,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,886 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Chevron by 6.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,440,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,296 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 3.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,582,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,196,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.75.

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $7.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $169.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,890,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,368,020. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $133.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.06. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $92.86 and a 12-month high of $162.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $329.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 69.78%.

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total value of $945,288.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 639,115 shares of company stock valued at $85,758,897. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

