China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) Short Interest Update

China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 308,900 shares, a decrease of 24.4% from the January 31st total of 408,500 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 251,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

NYSEAMERICAN CPHI traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,405. The company has a market capitalization of $18.53 million, a P/E ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 0.25. China Pharma has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $1.63.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China Pharma stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI – Get Rating) by 217.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,166 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.22% of China Pharma worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 2.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Pharma Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s product portfolio includes Central Nervous System (CNS) and Cerebral-Cardiovascular Diseases, Anti-infection and Respiratory Diseases, Digestive Diseases, Others, Comprehensive Healthcare and Protective Products.

