China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) Short Interest Update

China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,000 shares, a decline of 24.8% from the January 31st total of 95,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Yuchai International in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Greenridge Global cut their price target on shares of China Yuchai International from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Yuchai International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CYD. Bramshill Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of China Yuchai International during the second quarter valued at about $886,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of China Yuchai International by 36.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 129,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 34,377 shares during the last quarter. Shah Capital Management raised its stake in shares of China Yuchai International by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 3,540,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,828,000 after acquiring an additional 25,288 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of China Yuchai International during the fourth quarter valued at about $356,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in China Yuchai International by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 415,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,197,000 after buying an additional 23,716 shares in the last quarter. 21.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
China Yuchai International Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in engine manufacturing, and hospitality operations and property development business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Yuchai, HL Global Enterprises Limited (HLGE), and Corporate. The Yuchai segment conducts manufacturing and sale of diesel engines which are mainly distributed in the People’s Republic of China (PRC) market.
