China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) Short Interest Update

China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,000 shares, a decline of 24.8% from the January 31st total of 95,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Yuchai International in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Greenridge Global cut their price target on shares of China Yuchai International from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Yuchai International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Get China Yuchai International alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CYD. Bramshill Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of China Yuchai International during the second quarter valued at about $886,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of China Yuchai International by 36.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 129,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 34,377 shares during the last quarter. Shah Capital Management raised its stake in shares of China Yuchai International by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 3,540,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,828,000 after acquiring an additional 25,288 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of China Yuchai International during the fourth quarter valued at about $356,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in China Yuchai International by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 415,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,197,000 after buying an additional 23,716 shares in the last quarter. 21.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CYD traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.95. 24,647 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,119. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.14. China Yuchai International has a one year low of $10.57 and a one year high of $19.59.

China Yuchai International Company Profile (Get Rating)

China Yuchai International Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in engine manufacturing, and hospitality operations and property development business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Yuchai, HL Global Enterprises Limited (HLGE), and Corporate. The Yuchai segment conducts manufacturing and sale of diesel engines which are mainly distributed in the People’s Republic of China (PRC) market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for China Yuchai International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Yuchai International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.