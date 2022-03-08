ChromaDex (CDXC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of CDXC opened at $2.50 on Tuesday. ChromaDex has a one year low of $2.36 and a one year high of $14.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.73 million, a PE ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 1.76.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in ChromaDex by 11.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 202,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 21,346 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in ChromaDex by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 153,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 50,850 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in ChromaDex by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 127,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,824 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in ChromaDex by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 95,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 16,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of ChromaDex by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 62,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 15,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ChromaDex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th.

About ChromaDex

Chromadex Corp. is a global bioscience company, which engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). The company’s patent portfolio includes Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) and other NAD+ precursors, which are commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen.

