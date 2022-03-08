Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $355.51 Million

Analysts expect Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) to report sales of $355.51 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Churchill Downs’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $338.20 million to $379.90 million. Churchill Downs reported sales of $324.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Churchill Downs will report full-year sales of $1.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $2.52 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Churchill Downs.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $364.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.48 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 92.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Churchill Downs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Churchill Downs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHDN traded up $4.04 on Thursday, reaching $208.44. 20,063 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,817. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39. Churchill Downs has a 12 month low of $175.01 and a 12 month high of $262.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.68.

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horse racing, online account wagering on horse racing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

