CIBC Lowers Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) Price Target to C$6.00

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by CIBC from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

CFX has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James set a C$8.50 price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Get Canfor Pulp Products alerts:

Canfor Pulp Products stock opened at C$4.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.84. Canfor Pulp Products has a 52-week low of C$4.85 and a 52-week high of C$10.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.40. The firm has a market cap of C$322.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Pulp Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor Pulp Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.