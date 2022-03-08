CIBC Lowers SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) Price Target to C$37.00

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SNC. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$42.00 to C$39.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group to C$44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$47.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SNC-Lavalin Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$41.57.

Shares of TSE:SNC opened at C$28.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 295.37. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 12 month low of C$24.70 and a 12 month high of C$38.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$29.00 and its 200 day moving average is C$32.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.57.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

