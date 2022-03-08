Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.45.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CDTX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Cidara Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CDTX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Cidara Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $412,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $827,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 810.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 580,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 517,023 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Cidara Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL increased its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 9.9% during the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 4,776,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,700,000 after acquiring an additional 430,000 shares during the period. 46.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cidara Therapeutics stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.72. 9,392 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,647. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.46. Cidara Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $3.08. The company has a market cap of $48.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.29.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 106.76% and a negative return on equity of 722.37%. As a group, research analysts predict that Cidara Therapeutics will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes Rezafungin and Cloudbreak. The company was founded by Kevin M. Forrest, Kevin J. Judice, and H. Shaw Warren in December 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

