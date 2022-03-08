Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

CNK has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Cinemark from $15.40 to $13.60 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cinemark from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Cinemark from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $16.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.70.

Shares of CNK opened at $15.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.67 and its 200 day moving average is $17.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 2.30. Cinemark has a 12-month low of $13.37 and a 12-month high of $26.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $666.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $598.07 million. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 107.64% and a negative net margin of 27.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 578.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.03) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cinemark will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael Cavalier sold 8,929 shares of Cinemark stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total value of $145,542.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNK. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cinemark by 1,283.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,506,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324,996 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Cinemark during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,815,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in Cinemark during the 4th quarter valued at $18,155,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Cinemark by 159.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,523,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,564,000 after purchasing an additional 935,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cinemark by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 3,853,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,029,000 after purchasing an additional 765,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

