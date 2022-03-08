CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 632,100 shares, an increase of 38.2% from the January 31st total of 457,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSE CIR traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.83. 147,867 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,217. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.76. The firm has a market cap of $482.75 million, a PE ratio of -13.54 and a beta of 2.33. CIRCOR International has a 52-week low of $23.41 and a 52-week high of $43.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Get CIRCOR International alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in CIRCOR International by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in CIRCOR International in the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in CIRCOR International by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CIRCOR International by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 339,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,231,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in CIRCOR International by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 404,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,981,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CIR. StockNews.com upgraded CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. TheStreet cut CIRCOR International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CIRCOR International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

About CIRCOR International (Get Rating)

CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CIRCOR International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIRCOR International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.