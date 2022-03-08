Citadel Advisors LLC Sells 269,981 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Citadel Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269,981 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $5,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 14,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 24,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 14,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPTS opened at $30.05 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $30.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.20.

