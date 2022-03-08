Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) Shares Gap Down to $17.12

Shares of Claros Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.12, but opened at $16.56. Claros Mortgage Trust shares last traded at $16.56, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on CMTG. JMP Securities began coverage on Claros Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Claros Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Claros Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Claros Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Claros Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.90.

Get Claros Mortgage Trust alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.30.

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The company had revenue of $64.36 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Claros Mortgage Trust Inc will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 2.39%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Claros Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $122,892,000. Wafra Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,975,000. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,091,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,064,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

Claros Mortgage Trust Company Profile (NYSE:CMTG)

Claros Mortgage Trust Inc is a real estate investment trust which is focused primarily on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets. Claros Mortgage Trust Inc is based in NEW YORK.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Claros Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Claros Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.