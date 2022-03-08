Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Receives $33.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.50.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CLAR. BNP Paribas raised Clarus from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Clarus from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on Clarus in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Get Clarus alerts:

In other news, Director Donald House sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $276,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 26.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Clarus by 165.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 20,031 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Clarus by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,607,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,557,000 after purchasing an additional 193,267 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Clarus by 96.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 9,383 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Clarus by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Clarus by 153.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 19,983 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CLAR traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.62. 390,716 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,436. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Clarus has a 1 year low of $15.43 and a 1 year high of $32.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.99. The stock has a market cap of $762.69 million, a P/E ratio of 35.55 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.24%.

Clarus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clarus Corp. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the Black Diamond and Sierra segment. The Black Diamond segment designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing, and a range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.