Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Announces Earnings Results

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.14, Fidelity Earnings reports. Clarus had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 17.30%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Clarus updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of CLAR stock opened at $20.62 on Tuesday. Clarus has a 52-week low of $15.43 and a 52-week high of $32.36. The stock has a market cap of $762.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 3.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.44 and a 200-day moving average of $25.99.

Get Clarus alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.24%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Clarus in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Clarus from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Clarus from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clarus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.86.

In other news, Director Donald House sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $276,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Clarus by 274.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Clarus by 165.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,645 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Clarus by 221.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,676 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Clarus by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Clarus by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

About Clarus (Get Rating)

Clarus Corp. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the Black Diamond and Sierra segment. The Black Diamond segment designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing, and a range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.