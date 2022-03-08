Claude Demby Acquires 13,200 Shares of Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) Stock

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) Director Claude Demby acquired 13,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.79 per share, for a total transaction of $50,028.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of EOSE stock opened at $2.97 on Tuesday. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.56 and a 1 year high of $22.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 7.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.10). Eos Energy Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 144.26% and a negative net margin of 2,701.52%. The company had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($7.04) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,640,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,853,000 after buying an additional 91,948 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 111.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 59,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 31,071 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 92,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 23,522 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 120,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 38,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,899,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,808,000 after buying an additional 649,155 shares in the last quarter. 59.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EOSE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eos Energy Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

