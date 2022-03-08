Clear Street LLC Acquires New Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 520,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $61,770,000. Alibaba Group accounts for about 1.7% of Clear Street LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP increased its position in Alibaba Group by 2,141.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 22,643,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,123,770,000 after purchasing an additional 21,633,311 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,928,602,000 after buying an additional 2,838,191 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,792,617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,486,147,000 after buying an additional 1,157,345 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,211,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,103,939,000 after buying an additional 81,601 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,968,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,033,915,000 after buying an additional 243,994 shares during the period. 20.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

BABA stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.44. 528,479 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,821,948. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $266.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.88. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $98.60 and a 52-week high of $245.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $119.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.36.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $16.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $14.95. The business had revenue of $242.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.79 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.98 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on BABA shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $216.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.55.

About Alibaba Group (Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.