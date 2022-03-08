Clear Street LLC Acquires Shares of 11,440 Edify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EAC)

Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in Edify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EAC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 11,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edify Acquisition by 38.1% in the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,462,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,290,000 after acquiring an additional 403,500 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Edify Acquisition by 79.0% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,064,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,322,000 after purchasing an additional 469,595 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Edify Acquisition by 55.0% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 387,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after purchasing an additional 137,600 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Edify Acquisition by 121.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 314,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 172,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Edify Acquisition by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 311,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. 59.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ EAC remained flat at $$9.77 on Tuesday. 101 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,539. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.74. Edify Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $9.95.

Edify Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

