Clear Street LLC Buys New Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 990,000 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $199,306,000. Boeing accounts for about 5.5% of Clear Street LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.7% in the third quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.4% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.1% in the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 1,265 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.9% in the third quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 5,612 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.1% in the third quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 1,689 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 54.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $208.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,044,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA stock traded up $3.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $172.77. 180,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,949,480. The firm has a market cap of $100.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.42. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $169.06 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.13.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($7.72). The firm had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($15.25) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Boeing from $272.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Boeing from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $306.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.05.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes, Defense, Space and Security, Global Services, and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

