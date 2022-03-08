Clear Street LLC Invests $73,000 in Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. Units (OTCMKTS:NLITU)

Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. Units (OTCMKTS:NLITU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. Units in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,650,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. Units in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,273,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. Units in the 3rd quarter worth about $352,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. Units in the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000.

Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. Units stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.16. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.26. Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. Units has a 12 month low of $10.02 and a 12 month high of $11.31.

