Clear Street LLC Makes New $40,000 Investment in Twelve Seas Investment Company II (OTCMKTS:TWLVU)

Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II (OTCMKTS:TWLVU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TWLVU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Walleye Trading LLC increased its position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II by 9.9% during the second quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 44,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999 shares during the last quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the third quarter worth about $495,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in Twelve Seas Investment Company II by 30.1% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 78,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 18,221 shares during the period.

Shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II stock remained flat at $$9.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 170 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,628. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.87. Twelve Seas Investment Company II has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $10.11.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

