Clearside Biomedical (CLSD) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th. Analysts expect Clearside Biomedical to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NASDAQ CLSD opened at $1.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $81.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.00. Clearside Biomedical has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $7.73.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Clearside Biomedical by 190.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 6,464 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Clearside Biomedical during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Clearside Biomedical during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Clearside Biomedical by 1,462,200.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 14,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Clearside Biomedical during the second quarter worth about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.56% of the company’s stock.
Clearside Biomedical Company Profile (Get Rating)
Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. Its pipeline includes Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, Suprachoroidal, Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H.
