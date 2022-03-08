Coats Group (LON:COA) Price Target Raised to GBX 81 at Barclays

Coats Group (LON:COA – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Barclays from GBX 68 ($0.89) to GBX 81 ($1.06) in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a GBX 95 ($1.24) price target on shares of Coats Group in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 84.20 ($1.10).

Shares of COA stock opened at GBX 65 ($0.85) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £944.17 million and a P/E ratio of 15.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 65.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 67.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.63. Coats Group has a 12-month low of GBX 55.20 ($0.72) and a 12-month high of GBX 79.90 ($1.05).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is a boost from Coats Group’s previous dividend of $0.01. Coats Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.30%.

In other news, insider Jakob Sigurdsson bought 30,000 shares of Coats Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 68 ($0.89) per share, with a total value of £20,400 ($26,729.56).

Coats Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies industrial threads worldwide. It provides protective layers for cables/steel replacement composites under the Ultrabloc, Gotex ARG, Gotex FG, and Aptan brands; threads and yarns under the Neophil and Aptan XTRU brands; bedding quilting/tea bags under the Gral and Opti brands; and other technical applications for light/strong/flexible/threads under the Admiral FH, Prolene, and Magellan brands.

