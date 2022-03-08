Cohen Klingenstein LLC Cuts Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Cohen Klingenstein LLC reduced its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,100 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 5,281 shares during the period. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $8,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $2,895,000. Sycomore Asset Management raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 31,224 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $17,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,131 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,705 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 197.3% in the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 3,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PANW shares. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $611.34.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.12, for a total transaction of $6,529,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.53, for a total transaction of $1,598,531.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,125 shares of company stock worth $14,252,531. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

PANW traded down $2.77 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $530.74. 15,196 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,882,275. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $311.56 and a 1 year high of $598.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $521.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $507.51. The firm has a market cap of $52.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.55 and a beta of 1.31.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.09. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 9.50% and a negative return on equity of 42.84%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

