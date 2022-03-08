Cohen Klingenstein LLC Has $11.83 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Cohen Klingenstein LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,500 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 855 shares during the period. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $11,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in Home Depot by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,730 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 9,271 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 10,108 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HD. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $448.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. DA Davidson increased their target price on Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. OTR Global upgraded Home Depot from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Home Depot from $380.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Home Depot from $425.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.48.

NYSE:HD traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $323.74. The company had a trading volume of 52,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,344,279. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $362.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $363.11. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $252.52 and a one year high of $420.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $1.90 dividend. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.53%.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

